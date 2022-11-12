Forbes registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to Memphis.
Forbes set season-high marks in points and field-goals attempted. Friday was just the second contest this season in which Forbes has logged 15-plus minutes. He's merely a change-of-pace option among Minnesota's bench guards.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Makes rare appearance Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Drills five triples in win•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Joins Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Bryn Forbes: Starting against Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Bryn Forbes: Sinks to irrelevance•
-
Nuggets' Bryn Forbes: Contributes off bench Wednesday•