Forbes is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Rockets due to an illness.
Forbes is under the weather and considered a question mark for Monday's contest. Despite being healthy, the sharpshooter hasn't played since Jan. 11, so his potential absence shouldn't impact Minnesota's game plan.
