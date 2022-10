Forbes totaled 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt) and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-117 victory over the Clippers.

Forbes did what he needed to do in the win, connecting on a game-high five triples. With Malik Beasley now in Utah, Forbes will provide the Timberwolves with some much-needed scoring off the bench. His overall value is basically reliant on one category, making him just a streaming consideration in standard formats, should his playing time allow it.