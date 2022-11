Forbes produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across four minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat.

Forbes saw four minutes of action in the win, the first time he has made it onto the floor in over a week. With the Timberwolves basically at full strength, Forbes has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself. While he can have some limited streaming appeal at times, all signs point to him spending the majority of his time cheering on from the bench.