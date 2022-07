Forbes and the Timberwolves agreed to a contract Friday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Forbes helps make up for some depth lost in the Wolves' trade to acquire Rudy Gobert. Over the past two seasons, he's shot 43.4 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per game. It's possible he sees a marginal increase in role compared to his time in Denver last season, where he saw 17.1 minutes per game.