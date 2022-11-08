Forbes accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal over eight minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to the Knicks.

Forbes saw action for just the seventh time this season, logging eight garbage time minutes in the loss. The Timberwolves certainly don't look to be a cohesive unit at the moment, highlighted by what was another disappointing loss. While Forbes can have some limited streaming appeal when given ample playing time, there is no indication that will be happening anytime soon.