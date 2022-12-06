Forbes isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup against Indiana.
Forbes was sidelined for Saturday's contest due to a stomach illness, but he's since cleared the issue and should be good to go Wednesday. Across 12 appearances, the backup guard has averaged 3.6 points in 10.3 minutes per game.
