Forbes is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right shoulder soreness.
Forbes hurt his shoulder during the Timberwolves' shootaround Monday and was unable to suit up during the team's win over the Nuggets that day, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return Wednesday, but his status shouldn't impact Minnesota's rotation much, if at all.
