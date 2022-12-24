Forbes went scoreless (0-1 FG) to go along with one rebound across eight minutes in Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.

Forbes has barely been in the rotation over the Timberwolves previous eight games. He is averaging 3.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.4 triples across 11 minutes per game during that span. Barring some significant injuries ahead of him in the rotation, he is not worth rostering in any fantasy formatas at this point in time.