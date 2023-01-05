Forbes (shoulder) will not suit up for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Forbes has fallen out of the rotation over the last three contests as fellow sharpshooter Matt Ryan has earned 16.3 minutes per game over that stretch and should maintain that role with Forbes sidelined Wednesday. Forbes' next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Quiet in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Barely visible in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Not listed on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Enters rotation Monday•