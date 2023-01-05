Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's contest versus the Clippers.
Forbes' questionable designation popped up ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and ultimately resulted in him missing the contest. However, he didn't appear in the three games prior either, so his status for Friday may not have a significant impact on the rotation either way.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Quiet in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Barely visible in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Not listed on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes: Out Saturday•