Timberwolves' C.J. Williams: Active, but doesn't play
Williams (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Sunday in the Timberwolves' 116-114 win over the Suns.
The Timberwolves promoted the two-way player from the G League's Iowa Wolves prior to the contest, but the game was too close for interim coach Ryan Saunders to justify calling on Williams off the bench. Williams hasn't logged any appearances at the NBA level since Nov. 9 and will probably only see action in garbage time whenever he dresses for games.
