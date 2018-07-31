Williams and the Timberwolves agreed to a two-way contract on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams spent 38 games with the Clippers last season, garnering 18.6 minutes per tilt due to the myriad of injuries in LA's backcourt. He averaged a modest 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. In signing a two-way deal with Minnesota, Williams will spend the majority of the season in the G-League, but is allowed 45 days at the NBA level. In 16 G-League tilts last year, he averaged 16.5 points on 37.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.