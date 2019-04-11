Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Ends season with career night
Reynolds tallied a career-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Wednesday in the Timberwolves' 99-95 loss to the Nuggets.
The rookie's banner night was fueled by some hot shooting from downtown along with elevated minutes being available thanks to the team holding several key perimeter players out with injuries. Reynolds' contract for 2019-20 isn't guaranteed, so it's uncertain if he'll break camp as a member of the Timberwolves roster despite enjoying some decent moments in his first taste of the NBA. Over 19 outings with Minnesota, he averaged 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 triples in 13.6 minutes per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from distance.
