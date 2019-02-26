Reynolds agreed to a 10-day deal with the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds has been tearing it up in the G League with Stockton, and he's evidently impressed enough to earn a 10-day contract with Minnesota. It's unclear as to how much playing time he'll see with the Timberwolves, as they're pretty deep at guard, even with Jeff Teague (knee) out due to injury.