Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Inks 10-day contract
Reynolds agreed to a 10-day deal with the Timberwolves on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Reynolds has been tearing it up in the G League with Stockton, and he's evidently impressed enough to earn a 10-day contract with Minnesota. It's unclear as to how much playing time he'll see with the Timberwolves, as they're pretty deep at guard, even with Jeff Teague (knee) out due to injury.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.