Reynolds and the Timberwolves have come to terms on a multi-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds second 10-day contract was about to expire, and the Wolves organization seems to have liked what Reynolds has shown them. In six appearances with the team, he's shot 37.5 percent from distance on 2.7 attempts per game, leading to 4.3 points and 1.0 rebound across 14.8 minutes. If the team continues to deal with injuries, Reynolds should find himself in the rotation for the foreseeable future.