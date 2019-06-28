Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Let go by Wolves
Reynolds was waived by the Timberwolves on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Undrafted out of Tulane last season, Reynolds saw limited action for the Wolves last season as a rookie. There may not be much of a market for Reynolds, so it's possible he lands in the G League next year.
