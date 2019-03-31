Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Productive off bench in loss
Reynolds pitched in 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes in the Timberwolves' 118-109 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Reynolds saw a bump in minutes Saturday and posted a serviceable line relative to playing time. The rookie should retain a spot in the backcourt rotation for what remains of the regular season with Derrick Rose (elbow) and Jeff Teague (foot) already sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Reynolds has now seen double-digit minutes in consecutive games.
