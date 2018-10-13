Timberwolves' Canyon Barry: Joins Minnesota for camp

Barry signed a contract with the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Barry is a longshot to make the Timberwolves' roster and is likely being brought on for in-camp competition. He played for the Knicks during 2017-18 summer league, totaling 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 68 minutes.

