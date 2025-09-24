Fulton agreed to a training camp contract with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Fulton will compete for a spot on Minnesota's regular-season roster, though it's more likely that he'll join the club's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. The 23-year-old guard spent his final collegiate campaign at Charleston, averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 33.5 minutes per game in 32 outings during the 2024-25 season.