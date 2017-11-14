Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Available in emergency situation Monday
Aldrich (ankle) is available to play on an emergency basis for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Aldrich has dealt with a right ankle sprain, missing the last two games because of it. With both Gorgui Dieng (finger) and Justin Patton (foot) out, the Timberwolves are hurting for depth in the frontcourt, but it sounds like they'll do everything in their power to keep Aldrich off the floor. That said, if Aldrich does play, he likely wouldn't see a very big workload.
