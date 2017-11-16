Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Available to play Wednesday
Aldrich (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
Aldrich was available to play in an emergency situation Monday, but didn't end up seeing the court. It's unclear if he'll ultimately play on Wednesday either, though the fact that he's available indicates he's likely nearing a full recovery of his sprained right ankle. Aldrich should provide depth at center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Available in emergency situation Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable Saturday with ankle sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Stuck on bench•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...