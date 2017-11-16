Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Available to play Wednesday

Aldrich (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.

Aldrich was available to play in an emergency situation Monday, but didn't end up seeing the court. It's unclear if he'll ultimately play on Wednesday either, though the fact that he's available indicates he's likely nearing a full recovery of his sprained right ankle. Aldrich should provide depth at center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson.

