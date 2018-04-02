Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Doesn't play in blowout loss
Aldrich did not see the floor during Sunday's loss to the Jazz.
While the game was decided relatively early in the fourth quarter, Aldrich failed to enter the game and was listed as a DNP-CD. While he missed the previous three games with an illness, Aldrich looked to be available Sunday, but coach Tom Thibodeau opted to go with Justin Patton (four minutes) instead.
