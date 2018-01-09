Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: No minutes in blowout win
Aldrich (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in the Timberwolves' 127-99 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.
Aldrich had seen spot minutes in garbage time in three of the Timberwolves' last six games, so it's somewhat surprising he didn't see any run in a contest Minnesota led by as many as 41 points. At any rate, it will take an injury to two of the Timberwolves' four key rotation members in the frontcourt (Karl-Anthony Towns, Taj Gibson, Gorgui Dieng and Nemanja Bjelica) before Aldrich sees even consistent run off the bench.
