Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Out Saturday
Aldrich (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
With both Aldrich and Gorgui Dieng (finger) out, the Wolves will have to get creative on the frontline. The most likely scenario seems to be that Taj Gibson plays some reserve center while Nemanja Bjelica sees more run at power forward.
