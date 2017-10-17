Play

Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Plays only one game this preseason

Aldrich played eight minutes during his single preseason appearance.

Aldrich played in 62 games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 8.6 minutes per game. The 28-year-old will likely play end-of-rotation minutes this season since Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng, and Justin Patton (foot) are all ahead of him on the depth chart.

