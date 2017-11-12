Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable for Monday
Aldrich (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Aldrich was held out of Saturday's game against the Suns with a right ankle sprain and he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort. He'll continue to receive treatment overnight and then will likely test out the ankle during morning shootaround on Monday. Look for an update shortly after that, though for now, Aldrich will remain questionable.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable Saturday with ankle sprain•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Stuck on bench•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Plays only one game this preseason•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Plays six minutes Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Finally gets off bench Friday•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...