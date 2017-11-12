Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Questionable for Monday

Aldrich (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Aldrich was held out of Saturday's game against the Suns with a right ankle sprain and he's still dealing with some lingering discomfort. He'll continue to receive treatment overnight and then will likely test out the ankle during morning shootaround on Monday. Look for an update shortly after that, though for now, Aldrich will remain questionable.

