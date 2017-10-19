Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Stuck on bench

Aldrich did not play in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio due to a coach's decision.

Aldrich doesn't have a role in the rotation and will likely be stuck on the bench most nights barring injuries. He's a candidate to be traded during the season since he'll be in the final year of a three-year deal next season and his expiring contract may have value.

