Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Stuck on bench
Aldrich did not play in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio due to a coach's decision.
Aldrich doesn't have a role in the rotation and will likely be stuck on the bench most nights barring injuries. He's a candidate to be traded during the season since he'll be in the final year of a three-year deal next season and his expiring contract may have value.
