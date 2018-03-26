Timberwolves' Cole Aldrich: Unavailable Monday

Aldrich will not play Monday against the Grizzlies due to an illness.

Aldrich has been mostly a garbage-time-only option for the Wolves , though he did play a season-high 12 minutes in Saturday's loss to the 76ers, marking the first time all year that he played double-digit minutes. Consider the veteran questionable to return Wednesday versus Atlanta.

