Russell scored four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT) to go with three assists, a steal, a block, and seven turnovers during 21 minutes of Sunday's 127-91 loss to the Lakers.

Russell struggled alongside the rest of the Timberwolves as they were blown out by the Lakers in their first loss of the year. The guard struggled with his shot and led the team in turnovers while playing just 21 minutes. Russell and company will need to improve drastically in the absence of Karl Anthony Towns or Minnesota may be on a steep decline and fast.