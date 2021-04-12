Russell went for 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists and two rebounds in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Russell has now played in four straight games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, but he's yet to move back into the starting five. He appears to still be under a soft minutes restriction -- he played 26 minutes Sunday -- as he's yet to top 29 minutes in any of those four contests. Eventually, Russell figures to reclaim a starting spot, but for now he appears plenty comfortable finding his offensive rhythm as a reserve.