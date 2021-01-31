Russell (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against Cleveland, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
Russell was questionable Sunday due to a right quad bruise, but he'll be able to suit up for a second straight game. He was on the court for 25 minutes while playing through the injury Friday and could see a similar role in Sunday's matchup.
