Russell posted 18 points (5-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss against the Celtics.

Russell's 13 assists were a season-high mark for the star point guard, who is averaging 9.7 dimes in his first three games with the club. Russell should carve a similar role to the one he had playing for the Warriors as one of the team's biggest scoring threats of the Timberwolves considering Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) will be sidelined for the next few weeks.