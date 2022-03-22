Russell amassed 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to Dallas.

Russell put up a respectable point total in the loss, but he struggled with a 6-for-16 mark from the field. The veteran point guard tied for the team lead with four assists, though that was his lowest mark in a game since Feb. 28. Russell is a valuable fantasy asset for his contributions as a scorer, three-point shooter and passer, but his value is dinged somewhat by a 41.5 percent field-goal rate.