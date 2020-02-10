Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Cleared for Minnesota debut
Russell (quadriceps) will play Monday against the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Russell, who was acquired from the Warriors in a blockbuster deal earlier in the month, has been cleared to make his Minnesota debut after missing Saturday's game against the Nets with a quad contusion. The soon-to-be 24-year-old will immediately join the starting five, which will likely push Jordan McLaughlin back to a reserve role. Across 33 games this season, Russell is averaging 23.6 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 32.1 minutes.
