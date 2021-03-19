Russell (knee) has been cleared for on-court activities and has been working out in Minnesota, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

Russell has been sidelined since Feb. 8 after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to remove a loss body from his left knee. Coach Chris Finch said the 25-year-old guard would rejoin the team at practice this upcoming weekend, meaning he could potentially return next week. Even if Russell does return next week, he likely will have his workload slowly ramped up.