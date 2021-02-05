Russell (quad) will play and start Friday against the Thunder.
Russell has been dealing with a quad issue over the past several games, but he's been able to play through the injury. Over the past four games, he's averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 29.0 minutes.
