Russell (quad) will play Friday against the 76ers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Following a three-game absence due to a bruised right quad, Russell will be back in action for a team desperate for offensive firepower. On the season, he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.7 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Expected to sit Monday•
-
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dealing with bruised quad•