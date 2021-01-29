Russell (quad) will play Friday against the 76ers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Following a three-game absence due to a bruised right quad, Russell will be back in action for a team desperate for offensive firepower. On the season, he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.7 minutes.

