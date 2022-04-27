Russell registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Russell might have ended two assists away from posting a double-double, but he needs to take a bigger role on offense since he only attempted 10 shots -- that's a meager amount for someone that should be the third scoring option behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. He hasn't scored more than 12 points in four of the five games in the series, but what's even more concerning is the fact that he has just 32.3 percent from the field in that span.