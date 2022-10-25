Russell had 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to San Antonio.

Russell ended just three assists away from what would've been his first double-double of the season, and the electric point guard has delivered good numbers over the first week of the campaign. Russell has reached the 20-point mark in three of his four outings this season and has dished out at least six assists in each of his last three appearances as well. His role on offense is yet to be completely clear since he shares the court with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, but it's safe to say he's been performing better than initially expected even if four games is a small sample size to draw any conclusions.