Russell provided 18 points (7-16 FG,, 4-11 3Pt, five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Pistons.

Having just cleared COVID protocols, the team elected to go with Ricky Rubio to begin the game as a precaution. Russell tested negative, entered the game, and looked every bit the starter. The backcourt duo of Beasley and Russell looks promising after one game, and they'll attempt to build on that in a thought game against the Jazz on Saturday.