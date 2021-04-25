Russell totaled 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 win over the Jazz.

Ricky Rubio started again ahead of Russell but was largely ineffective. The team is taking no chances with Russell as he returns from injury and is basically measuring his readiness daily in pre-game shootarounds. Saturday's win was his first game logging over 30 minutes of court time since returning to the team 11 games ago. It appears a return to the starting lineup may be imminent, possibly as soon as Monday's rematch with the Jazz.