Russell is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to a bruised right quad.
Russell was rested for Saturday's win over the Pelicans, so he likely picked up the injury Friday night against Atlanta. The Timberwolves will keep an eye on his status, with an update likely coming after shootaround Monday morning. Russell played just 21 minutes Friday night, finishing with nine points, four assists and two boards.
