Russell (personal) has been traded to the Lakers as part of a three-team deal involving the Timberwolves, Jazz and Lakers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Russell will be joined by Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook will head to Utah, with Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker dealt to Minnesota. While the 26-year-old guard has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, it is unclear if he will be able to play in the Laker's matchup with Milwaukee on Thursday. Russell will likely start alongside either Dennis Schroder or Patrick Beverley in the team's rotation.