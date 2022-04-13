Russell supplied 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Clippers.

The Timberwolves needed big nights from Russell and Anthony Edwards to best the Clippers, and both guards delivered on a night where Karl-Anthony Towns failed to contribute his usual production. Russell suffered through a rough couple of weeks where his shots weren't landing, and he then missed two games due to a non-COVID illness. His 29-point effort in the win was his best scoring total since late February, an encouraging sign that he's heating up once again.