Russell tallied 23 points (8-19 FG, 4-5 FT, 3-9 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Mavericks.

After a poor shooting performance the night before, Russell bounced back in the second half of a back-to-back by dropping just his sixth double-double of the season. The former-Buckeye had a difficult season battling a knee injury, but he finished the season by starting the final seven games, averaging 18.9 points and 7.6 assists during that stretch. Russell can thrive in Minnesota if he can be a consistent floor spacer and a reliable distributor, however, his play has been too sporadic this year. A full offseason should provide Russell with the perfect opportunity to get healthy and refine his game.