Russell accumulated 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 139-135 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old received his first start since Feb. 8 to deliver his fourth double-double of the season. Russell had been coming off the bench since returning from the knee injury back on April 5, so the move back into the starting lineup should help keep his fantasy production consistent. The sixth-year guard will look to build on Wednesday's impressive performance Friday on the road against the Heat.