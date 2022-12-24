Russell accumulated 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics

The double-double was Russell's first in nearly a month and fifth of the season. He had scored in single digits in his previous two games, so it was a nice bounce-back effort for the veteran point guard. He will look to carry that momentum into Monday's matchup with the Heat.