Russell is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to right quad soreness.
The Timberwolves are playing the second night of a back-to-back set, which could be playing a factor in Russell's doubtful designation. Should he ultimately get ruled out, which he is seemingly trending towards, look for Ricky Rubio to be the prime beneficiary.
