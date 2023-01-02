Russell is questionable for Monday's contest against the Nuggets due to an illness.
Russell's status for Monday appears to be in jeopardy after being a late addition to Minnesota's injury report. If Russell is unable to suit up, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell emerge as candidates to receive more usage against the Nuggets.
